Ben Johnson isn’t saying who will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it appears his secret may already be out.

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NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening that Tyson Bagent is expected to start against the New York Jets after receiving first-team practice reps throughout the week. Johnson, meanwhile, is refusing to publicly confirm Bagent over veteran Case Keenum, who just led Chicago to an impressive Monday Night Football victory over Philadelphia.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: #Bears QB Tyson Bagent is expected to start after getting first-team reps, while coach Ben Johnson stays 🤐. pic.twitter.com/XBoL8JfX05 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2026

Tyson Bagent Expected to Start vs. Jets

Chicago officially ruled Caleb Williams out Friday as he continues recovering from a hamstring injury, guaranteeing that either Bagent or Keenum will make the start. The Bears confirmed Williams will miss his second consecutive game, but Johnson wasn’t interested in giving former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn any additional information.

“We’ll find out on Sunday,” Johnson said Friday when asked who would start.

That mystery apparently isn’t quite as mysterious behind closed doors. Bagent has received the majority of the first-team work this week, and Rapoport now reports that the 26-year-old is expected to get the assignment against New York.

Ben Johnson Could Turn Away From the Hot Hand

The interesting part is what that decision would mean for Keenum.

The 38-year-old stepped in Monday night and helped Chicago beat the previously undefeated Eagles 27-7, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Keenum’s performance gave Johnson a legitimate decision after Bagent had been working his way back from a concussion.

Bagent cleared concussion protocol before Monday’s game but served as Keenum’s backup against Philadelphia. He entered the season as Williams’ primary backup after signing a two-year, $10 million extension in 2025, making a return to the starting lineup logical now that he’s healthy.

Aaron Glenn Will Have to Prepare for Both

Johnson’s refusal to announce his quarterback also creates an interesting subplot because the opposing head coach knows him extremely well.

Glenn and Johnson spent four seasons together on Dan Campbell’s Lions staff before both departed Detroit for head-coaching jobs. Johnson now gets an opportunity to make his former colleague prepare for multiple quarterbacks, even if the growing expectation is that Bagent will ultimately get the football.

The Bears enter Sunday’s game at 2-1, while the Jets are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Chicago has already won once without Williams, and now Johnson appears prepared to see if Bagent can make it two.

Johnson isn’t confirming anything yet.

Rapoport apparently just did it for him.