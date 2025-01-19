Report: Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Are ‘Going to Land Head-Coaching Jobs’

After the Detroit Lions' unexpected loss in the playoffs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are still in high demand as head coaching candidates. According to Schefter, despite the playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, both coaches are “going to land head-coaching jobs” this offseason.

A Highly Competitive Hiring Cycle

Ben Johnson has already interviewed with several teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New England Patriots, who recently hired Mike Vrabel. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn has spoken with the Raiders, Bears, Jaguars, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints, and even the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly shown interest.

Coaching Stock Remains High

Despite the disappointing playoff exit, both Johnson and Glenn remain highly sought-after candidates. Schefter noted that this week, with the Lions’ playoff run officially over, both coaches are expected to get extremely busy as the hiring cycle intensifies. “Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn—they’re going to land head-coaching jobs,” Schefter said on ESPN. “Their stock has not taken a hit.”

A Lesson from Last Year's Hiring Cycle

Schefter also pointed out that even after a tough loss last year, coaches like Dan Quinn, who was blown out in his first playoff game with the Dallas Cowboys, quickly rebounded and secured a head coaching job. Quinn's hiring as the Commanders' head coach ultimately propelled him to greater success, illustrating how quickly fortunes can change in the coaching world.

As the Lions' coaching staff prepares for what will be a busy offseason, both Johnson and Glenn look set to take the next step in their careers. Whether they land in Las Vegas, Chicago, or somewhere else, their strong track records in Detroit position them as prime candidates for the head coaching jobs that are expected to open in the coming weeks.