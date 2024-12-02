Report: Ben Johnson Could Have Interest In Chicago Bears Head Coach Opening

As the Chicago Bears search for their next head coach following the firing of Matt Eberflus after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions, all eyes are now on potential candidates.

One name gaining attention is Ben Johnson, the highly regarded offensive coordinator for the Lions. On Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL insider Adam Schefter suggested that Johnson could have “some interest” in taking over the Bears’ head coaching position.

“Everybody’s gonna have their eyes on Ben Johnson, the Lions offensive coordinator, and I think he might have some interest in that job,” Schefter said. “We’ll see if they can convince him to come to Chicago.”

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1863242520525689210

Johnson has been a key figure in Detroit's offensive resurgence, helping elevate the Lions’ attack to one of the most dynamic in the NFL. His ability to design creative plays and develop talent has garnered praise from around the league. Given the young talent on the Bears' roster, including Caleb Williams, who could potentially be their franchise quarterback, it’s understandable why Johnson might consider the opportunity.

The Bears offense certainly has a wealth of talent, but whether or not that will be enough to convince Johnson to leave a well-established situation in Detroit is up for debate. While Johnson may be tempted by the opportunity to help develop Williams into an elite NFL quarterback, there are plenty of reasons to believe he will either stay put in Detroit, or take a more enticing NFL head coaching gig. Johnson has a solid rapport with Dan Campbell and the Lions’ front office, which is why passed up head coaching jobs to return to Detroit for the 2024 season.

Additionally, Johnson may view the Bears as a less-than-ideal destination, given the dysfunction the franchise has experienced in recent years. With the Bears undergoing yet another coaching search and the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation, it would be surprising if Johnson left a successful Lions team for a Bears franchise that is still in the midst of a rebuild.

While Schefter’s comments bring the possibility into the spotlight, it remains to be seen whether the Bears will even make a formal offer to Johnson or whether Johnson will entertain the idea of moving to Chicago. Given his success in Detroit and the stability of the Lions organization, it’s more likely Johnson will continue to thrive under Campbell’s leadership, focusing on elevating the Lions' offense and continuing their rise to NFL prominence.