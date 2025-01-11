fb
Saturday, January 11, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsReport: Ben Johnson Learns Fate With New England Patriots
Detroit Lions

Report: Ben Johnson Learns Fate With New England Patriots

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The New England Patriots' head coaching search seems to have reached its conclusion, with Mike Vrabel emerging as the likely candidate to lead the team moving forward. According to a report from Jordan Schultz on Saturday evening, the Patriots have been in negotiations with Vrabel, and barring any unforeseen changes, both sides are expected to come to an agreement soon.

Ben Johnson's Fate with the Patriots

With Vrabel set to take the reins in New England, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who interviewed with the Patriots on Friday, now knows his fate with the team. Johnson, widely regarded as one of the top coaching candidates in this year's cycle, had been a prominent figure in the Patriots' search for a new head coach. However, it now appears that the Patriots' focus is firmly on Vrabel, which means Johnson will not be taking the top job in New England.

Ben Johnson's Impact and Future

Johnson has earned widespread recognition for his work as the Lions' offensive coordinator, helping to lead a potent offense in 2024. His strategic approach, along with his ability to communicate and motivate players, has made him one of the hottest names in coaching circles. While his pursuit of the Patriots job might not have panned out, Johnson is still considered one of the top candidates for future openings.

Ben Johnson

Bottom Line: What's Next for Ben Johnson?

While the New England Patriots appear to be moving forward with Mike Vrabel as their head coach, Ben Johnson remains one of the most sought-after offensive minds in the NFL. Despite not landing the Patriots' job, that does not mean Johnson will not land a head-coaching gig in the not-too-distant future as he has also interviewed with the Raiders, Bears, and Jaguars.

As the Lions continue their playoff journey, Johnson's leadership will remain a key component of their offense, and it wouldn't be surprising if he lands a head coaching job very soon.

Previous article
NFL Could Change Playoff Format For 2025 Season
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions