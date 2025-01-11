Report: Ben Johnson Learns Fate With New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' head coaching search seems to have reached its conclusion, with Mike Vrabel emerging as the likely candidate to lead the team moving forward. According to a report from Jordan Schultz on Saturday evening, the Patriots have been in negotiations with Vrabel, and barring any unforeseen changes, both sides are expected to come to an agreement soon.

Ben Johnson's Fate with the Patriots

With Vrabel set to take the reins in New England, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who interviewed with the Patriots on Friday, now knows his fate with the team. Johnson, widely regarded as one of the top coaching candidates in this year's cycle, had been a prominent figure in the Patriots' search for a new head coach. However, it now appears that the Patriots' focus is firmly on Vrabel, which means Johnson will not be taking the top job in New England.

Ben Johnson's Impact and Future

Johnson has earned widespread recognition for his work as the Lions' offensive coordinator, helping to lead a potent offense in 2024. His strategic approach, along with his ability to communicate and motivate players, has made him one of the hottest names in coaching circles. While his pursuit of the Patriots job might not have panned out, Johnson is still considered one of the top candidates for future openings.

Bottom Line: What's Next for Ben Johnson?

While the New England Patriots appear to be moving forward with Mike Vrabel as their head coach, Ben Johnson remains one of the most sought-after offensive minds in the NFL. Despite not landing the Patriots' job, that does not mean Johnson will not land a head-coaching gig in the not-too-distant future as he has also interviewed with the Raiders, Bears, and Jaguars.

As the Lions continue their playoff journey, Johnson's leadership will remain a key component of their offense, and it wouldn't be surprising if he lands a head coaching job very soon.