Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Report: Ben Johnson Wanted To Leave Lions To Coach The Dark Side

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, who spoke on ESPN Chicago, Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson had a strong interest in the Chicago Bears head coaching position last season. “He was definitely looking at the Chicago job last year,” Breer said. “There were some people who thought that's the one he wanted, and obviously it didn't come open.”

While the Bears ultimately retained head coach Matt Eberflus, Breer’s insight suggests that Johnson may have preferred a shot at leading Chicago’s franchise.

Johnson’s decision to remain in Detroit has so far proven beneficial for the Lions, who are leading the NFC North and contending for a playoff spot. As for the Bears, the “what ifs” surrounding Johnson’s potential interest in their head coaching role adds another layer of intrigue to the already heated rivalry between these two historic franchises.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Jameson Williams

With Johnson now firmly rooted in Detroit and helping to orchestrate a high-powered offense, Lions fans can breathe a sigh of relief—at least for now. As the Lions make their playoff push, Johnson’s creative play-calling has become a cornerstone of the team’s success, leaving many wondering how different things could have looked had he crossed over to Chicago.

Previous article
Detroit Police Launch Investigation into Jameson Williams’ Near-Arrest After Gun Discovery
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
