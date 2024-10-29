Report: Ben Johnson Wanted To Leave Lions To Coach The Dark Side

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, who spoke on ESPN Chicago, Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson had a strong interest in the Chicago Bears head coaching position last season. “He was definitely looking at the Chicago job last year,” Breer said. “There were some people who thought that's the one he wanted, and obviously it didn't come open.”

Lions OC Ben Johnson was looking at the Bears HC job last offseason, per @AlbertBreer



Chicago stuck with Eberflus.



(@thekapman)

pic.twitter.com/NnijSq1Gqa — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 29, 2024

While the Bears ultimately retained head coach Matt Eberflus, Breer’s insight suggests that Johnson may have preferred a shot at leading Chicago’s franchise.

Johnson’s decision to remain in Detroit has so far proven beneficial for the Lions, who are leading the NFC North and contending for a playoff spot. As for the Bears, the “what ifs” surrounding Johnson’s potential interest in their head coaching role adds another layer of intrigue to the already heated rivalry between these two historic franchises.

With Johnson now firmly rooted in Detroit and helping to orchestrate a high-powered offense, Lions fans can breathe a sigh of relief—at least for now. As the Lions make their playoff push, Johnson’s creative play-calling has become a cornerstone of the team’s success, leaving many wondering how different things could have looked had he crossed over to Chicago.