Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
College SportsU of MMSU

Report: Big Ten Football to drop divisions

By W.G. Brady
117
0

According to a report from Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Football will indeed be dropping their divisions beginning in 2024, when USC and UCLA are added to the league. Since 2014, the Big Ten conference has been split into two divisions: the East Division and the West Division. The East Division comprises Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers. On the other hand, the West Division is composed of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Big Ten Football

Key Points

  • Big Ten Football is dropping divisions beginning in 2024
  • The Big Ten will release their 2024 and 2025 schedule at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday
  • USC and UCLA are joining the conference in 2024

2024-2025 Big Ten Schedule Release

The 2024 and 2025 Big Ten Football schedule is set to be released at 4:30 p.m. ET today, so stay tuned! According to Rittenberg, there will be 11 annual protected games, including Michigan vs. Michigan State, and Michigan vs. Ohio State.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Tigers pitching rotation vs. Diamondbacks released
Next article
Big Ten Football unveils ‘Flex Protect Plus’ schedule format for 2024-2025
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Big Ten Football unveils ‘Flex Protect Plus’ schedule format for 2024-2025

We know know who Michigan and Michigan State, along with the rest of the Big Ten Football teams will be playing in 2024 and 2025.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.