Report: Big Ten Football to drop divisions

According to a report from Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Football will indeed be dropping their divisions beginning in 2024, when USC and UCLA are added to the league. Since 2014, the Big Ten conference has been split into two divisions: the East Division and the West Division. The East Division comprises Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers. On the other hand, the West Division is composed of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

2024-2025 Big Ten Schedule Release

The 2024 and 2025 Big Ten Football schedule is set to be released at 4:30 p.m. ET today, so stay tuned! According to Rittenberg, there will be 11 annual protected games, including Michigan vs. Michigan State, and Michigan vs. Ohio State.