Report: Big Ten to unveil 2020 football schedule tomorrow

The news that Big Ten college football fans everywhere have been waiting for will be announced tomorrow morning.

According to sources, the 2020 Big Ten – which had cancelled all non-conference games thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic – will be releasing the 2020 schedule tomorrow at 8:30 EST, with the expectation of a 10-game slate:

According to Chicago Tribune writer Teddy Greenstein, the schedule won’t be frontloaded with divisional games:

The news comes on the heels of the Northwestern Wildcats becoming the 5th Big Ten team to have paused their team workouts thanks to the COVID-19 spread at some point.