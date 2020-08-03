41.2 F
Report: Big Ten to unveil 2020 football schedule tomorrow

We'll finally see the schedule tomorrow.

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The news that Big Ten college football fans everywhere have been waiting for will be announced tomorrow morning.

According to sources, the 2020 Big Ten – which had cancelled all non-conference games thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic – will be releasing the 2020 schedule tomorrow at 8:30 EST, with the expectation of a 10-game slate:

According to Chicago Tribune writer Teddy Greenstein, the schedule won’t be frontloaded with divisional games:

The news comes on the heels of the Northwestern Wildcats becoming the 5th Big Ten team to have paused their team workouts thanks to the COVID-19 spread at some point.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

