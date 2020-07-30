41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...

Report: Bo Schembechler knew about sexual abuse of UM doctor

U of M News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from The Detroit News, legendary Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler knew about the alleged sexual abuse of Dr. Robert E. Anderson, according to a federal lawsuit that was filed on Thursday.

A former UM student told Schembechler about Anderson’s alleged abuse in 1982 and 1983 after seeing the late doctor for migraines, according to the suit that was among 52 others filed against UM and the Board of Regents in U.S. District Court in Detroit. Schembechler allegedly sent the student to former UM Athletic Director Donald Canham.

“The revelations involving the failure to act on the part of Bo Schembechler are troubling but should not be surprising,” said Okemos-based lawyer Jamie White, who is part of the team of lawyers filing the lawsuits. “We have seen this trend play out with institutions all over the country, including but not limited to (Penn State University Coach Joe) Paterno, leadership in the Catholic Church and Boy Scouts of America, and most recently Michigan State University.”

“The Schembechler revelations are going to be disturbing to many but the university will not heal and be able to move forward from this horrific period until there is a complete accounting of what went wrong,” added White, who also represented 60 accusers of serial sex abuser Larry Nassar, a former MSU sports doctor.

The man who is alleging that he told Schembechler about Anderson was a UM student from 1981 to 1983 who was an announcer during Wolverine football games, according to the lawsuit.

He filed his allegations as a John Doe. But White said he planned to reveal his identity during a virtual press conference late Thursday morning. He was to be joined by another man who is also alleging abuse by Anderson, who has been accused by hundreds of others.

UM officials did not immediately respond to a request comment.

To read the rest of the report from The Detroit News, please click here.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

U of M News

Report: Bo Schembechler knew about sexual abuse of UM doctor

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from The Detroit News, legendary Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler knew about the alleged sexual abuse of Dr. Robert...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Joe Jimenez breaks team record, JaCoby Jones hits game-winning HR as Tigers beat Royals 5-4

Don Drysdale - 0
It's still very early but the Detroit Tigers continue to use late-game heroics as they defeated the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night by...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State Spartans recruit Andrel Anthony now reportedly trending towards Michigan Wolverines

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's nothing like a little bit of drama surrounding the recruiting efforts in the Mitten State between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions COVID-19 update: P Arryn Siposs

Don Drysdale - 0
Within the past hour, news broke that 5 Detroit Lions had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning those players either had tested positive...
Read more

Related news

U of M News

Caleb Farley becomes first NCAA college football player to opt-out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
We knew it was coming and here it is. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, a projected first-round...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan WR Devin Funchess takes to Instagram, opts out of 2020 NFL season

Don Drysdale - 0
And we have another one. According to Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess, he has made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season...
Read more
U of M News

Ohio State announcement could give glance into what Michigan football games will look like in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
As we inch closer and closer to August, many of us have our doubts about whether or not college football will take place in...
Read more
U of M News

Why Michigan could play against Ohio State in September

Don Drysdale - 0
To be completely honest, I don't believe there will be college football season in 2020 but I really hope I'm completely wrong. The Big Ten...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.