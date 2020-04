According to a report from NFL insider Jay Glazer, the first NFL player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That player is Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen.

Breaking news from @JayGlazer: Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen is first NFL player to test positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/pkGeD2GHJ2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 16, 2020

Allen recently tested positive a second time but it sounds like he will be in the clear soon.

Allen, of course, played college football at Michigan State.