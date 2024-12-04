Report: Buccaneers Poach Detroit Lions Safety

According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Kaevon Merriweather off the Detroit Lions' practice squad. The announcement was made on Wednesday, as Merriweather returns to the Buccaneers after briefly joining the Lions’ roster on November 21st.

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1864057605729009715

Merriweather, who had yet to appear in a game for Detroit, originally spent the first two seasons of his career in Tampa Bay. His familiarity with the Buccaneers' defensive scheme and valuable special teams experience made him an attractive option for the team. Tampa Bay's decision to poach Merriweather underscores the significance of his knowledge of their system, as well as his ability to contribute to multiple areas on the field.

While Merriweather didn't see game action with the Lions, his return to Tampa Bay provides another opportunity to continue developing in a familiar environment. The Lions, now down a safety on their practice squad, will look to fill that spot as they continue their playoff push.