According to reports, former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Nation, how do you think Newton will perform with the Patriots?

Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020