Report: Carlton Davis III Reveals Detroit Lions Intentions for Him in Free Agency

As the NFL’s legal tampering period approaches, Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III is preparing for what could be a significant move in his career. With the option to negotiate deals starting Monday at noon ET, Davis is adamant that he won’t settle for less than what he believes he’s worth. During an interview with Michael Silver of The Athletic, Davis explained how his mindset has shifted since his previous free agency experience.

A New Approach to Free Agency

Davis shared with The Athletic on Saturday that in the past, he felt pressured to make a quick decision. “I feel like last time, I just kind of panicked,” Davis admitted. “I was younger, and my mindset was, ‘I need to go ahead and just choose.’ At the time, the thinking was, ‘This is the offer, and the more you wait, the more that number’s gonna go down.’” However, Davis now understands his value and is confident in the player he’s become. “Yeah, that can happen, but teams know your value, and right now I’m playing my best football.”

Ready to Maximize Value

The 28-year-old cornerback knows that the market is in his favor, and he’s determined to take full advantage of it. “This time, I ain’t gonna settle for less,” Davis said firmly, as he prepares to enter free agency with a clear sense of what he deserves. He also expressed his belief that the Detroit Lions are unlikely to make an aggressive push to re-sign him. According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, Davis doesn’t believe the Lions will put in the effort to retain him. “There are very few corners in the NFL — you can probably name five — who have the same presence in the passing game and the running game,” Davis noted. “I bring aggression and coverage skills, and I’ve been displaying both for years.”

Carlton Davis Has Confidence in His Impact

Carlton Davis is confident in his abilities and the impact he has on games. “Guys who know ball understand the impact that I have. Teams know about me. They scheme around me. They’re scared of me. They know what’s up,” he said, emphasizing that he’s playing at a high level and expects even more from himself in the future.

Not About the Money, But About Worth

For Carlton Davis, it’s not solely about money. “It’s not, ‘I need the money,’” he clarified. “I want to be happy. I’ve won a Super Bowl and I’ve already made a lot of money. If it was to end right now, I wouldn’t be disappointed. I would not be mad at all.” However, Davis also made it clear that he won’t accept anything less than he’s worth. “At this point of my career, I’m in my prime. The receiver market is going up, and the cornerback market is going up — and it’s going to keep going up in years to come.”

A Strong Stance

With the NFL salary cap set to continue rising and lucrative TV deals boosting revenues, Carlton Davis believes there’s more than enough room for teams to pay players what they’re worth. “For me, playing at this high level, to take less than I’m worth, I’d be doing myself a disservice and my family a disservice. I’m not doing that this time,” he concluded.

With the belief that the Lions might not be aggressively pursuing his return, Davis is ready to take his talents elsewhere and secure the deal he believes he deserves.