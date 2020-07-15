41.2 F
Report: Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford is leaving program

College Sports
By Arnold Powell

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Central Michigan athletic director Mike Alford is leaving the program in August. Alford will reportedly become CEO of Seminole Boosters at Florida State.

Arnold Powell

