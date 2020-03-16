Report: Chicago Bears in talks to land new starting quarterback

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Chicago Bears are working on signing a new starting quarterback for the 2020 season.
Florio is reporting that the Bears are in talks with Teddy Bridgewater and that if he is signed, he would likely become their No. 1 QB over Mitchell Trubisky.
From Pro Football Talk:
The initial numbers floating around (something in the range of $21 million per year) suggest that Bridgewater would be installed as the No. 1 option in Chicago. And that would be a great deal for a guy who has started six games since January 2016.
Bridgewater was 5-0 last year with the Saints, while Drew Brees was injured. A first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, a deal with the Bears would bring him back to the black-and-blue division.