Report claims Jeopardy! is considering polarizing sportscaster to replace Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! will never be the same now that Alex Trebek has passed away but that does not mean that the show will not go on.

The question is, who will eventually replace Trebek as the official announcer of one of the most popular game shows of all time?

Well, according to a report from TMZ, polarizing sportscaster Joe Buck is being considered to replace Trebek for a longer-term role.

From TMZ:

Joe Buck is set to try and fill Alex Trebek ‘s shoes on “Jeopardy!” — at least temporarily, and perhaps forever(?) … this according to some new reports.

Different outlets are reporting that Buck — perhaps America’s most famous sports broadcaster — will serve as a guest host on the legacy game show soon … with his episodes apparently slated to air later this summer.

Unclear when filming begins, or how long his stint will be — but it probably wouldn’t run longer than 2 weeks, which is about how long all the other guest hosts have stepped in. Word is his time on “Jeopardy!” won’t get in the way of his other broadcast duties for FOX.One report claims Buck’s “Jeopardy!” attempt is actually being considered for a longer-term role … maybe even as permanent host of the series. IF true, that’d be a huge blow to people who have been begging for LeVar Burton to get a shot … which has yet to happen.It seems like most people either love Joe Buck or they hate him and we would guess that would hold true if he gets is chosen to replace the great Alex Trebek.