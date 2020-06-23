Report: Cleveland Cavaliers make decision on Andre Drummond’s contract

According to reports, Andre Drummond will be sticking around with the Cleveland Cavaliers for at least one more season as the Cavs have decided to pick up his $28.7 million option for the 2020-21 season.

Drummond, of course, was originally selected by the Detroit Pistons in the 1st Round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season.

Andre Drummond is sticking around in Cleveland for at least one more season. 🏀 https://t.co/mXN42CNKYL (via @theScoreBet) pic.twitter.com/PNabGwkRFC — theScore (@theScore) June 23, 2020