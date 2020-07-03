Report: Cleveland Indians ready to discuss name change

41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 3, 2020
By Michael Whitaker

The NFL’s Washington Redskins are in the midst of discussions regarding a potential name change for the franchise.

And now, MLB’s Cleveland Indians could be doing the same.

During the first full day of workouts at Progressice Field, the Indians released the following statement:

“”The statement is a clear indication the Indians are prepared to consider changing the team name more seriously than they have before, according to a source familiar with the club’s thinking,” Ken Rosenthal and Zach Meisel of The Athletic wrote.”

How would you feel about the longtime Central Division rival of the Tigers being known by a new name?

– – Quotes via Ken Rosenthan and Zach Meisel of The Athletic Link– a

Michael Whitaker
