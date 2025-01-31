fb
Friday, January 31, 2025
Report: Dallas Cowboys Interested In Poaching Top Detroit Lions Assistant

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly interviewed Detroit Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery for their open offensive coordinator position, according to a report from Todd Archer. Montgomery joins a growing list of candidates, including Klayton Adams and Kevin Koger, who have been linked to the Cowboys' OC search.

Montgomery, who has been with the Lions since 2022, has built a strong reputation for his work with Detroit’s running backs. Under his guidance, Lions' backs have been a key part of the offense, contributing both in the run game and as pass-catchers out of the backfield.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
