Report: Dallas Cowboys Interested In Poaching Top Detroit Lions Assistant

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly interviewed Detroit Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery for their open offensive coordinator position, according to a report from Todd Archer. Montgomery joins a growing list of candidates, including Klayton Adams and Kevin Koger, who have been linked to the Cowboys' OC search.

Montgomery, who has been with the Lions since 2022, has built a strong reputation for his work with Detroit’s running backs. Under his guidance, Lions' backs have been a key part of the offense, contributing both in the run game and as pass-catchers out of the backfield.

