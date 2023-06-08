Report: Dan Campbell nearly landed head-coaching job with another team

Former Miami Dolphins executive vice president of football operations, Mike Tannenbaum, recently revealed on the Ross Tucker Podcast the close call Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had in becoming the Dolphins' full-time head coach after serving as the interim coach in the 2015 season.

Key Points

1. Close Call for Dan Campbell: Campbell was a strong contender for the Miami Dolphins' full-time head coaching job after serving as the interim coach in the 2015 season.

2. Impressive Coaching Attributes: Campbell's physically imposing stature combined with his intelligence and relatability impressed those within the Dolphins organization.

3. Transformation in Detroit: Despite initial criticism, Campbell's coaching tenure with the Detroit Lions has been instrumental in establishing a culture of accountability and effort within the team.

Dan Campbell nearly landed head-coaching job with another team

Campbell took over the Dolphins midway through the 2015 season and led them to five wins in 12 games. His impressive performance nearly secured him the permanent position, as Tannenbaum expressed his belief in Campbell's innate coaching abilities and exceptional reliability.

“We hired Dan Campbell at Miami, and he was within a whisker of getting the job full-time,” said Tannenbaum. “We hired him to be our interim head coach, and I think this guy came out of the womb being an NFL head coach.”

“Dan is a physically-imposing guy,” Tannenbaum continued. “He’s all of 6-6, 260. He's rocked up, but he’s really smart. He has unbelievable reliability. He has a unique ability to talk to an owner, and then the backup corner at the same time.”

Bottom Line – Dan Campbell: A Coaching Force to Be Reckoned With

Dan Campbell's journey from an interim coach to a strong contender for a permanent head coaching position highlights his exceptional coaching acumen and the impact he has had on team culture. With his relatability, passion, and determination, Campbell has proven himself as a coaching force to be reckoned with in the NFL. As he continues to make his mark, it will be fascinating to see how his leadership and coaching prowess shape the future of the Detroit Lions and potentially other teams in the league.