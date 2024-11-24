Report: Daniel Jones Could Land In NFC North

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to clear waivers on Monday and sign a one-year deal with a new team soon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones, who was waived by the Giants on Saturday, is likely to have several suitors but is reportedly inclined to join a playoff-contending team for the remainder of the season.

While Jones is expected to have multiple options, two teams stand out as the most likely destinations: the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams are in the playoff hunt and could benefit from adding the former Giants starter as insurance. However, they are far from the only teams reportedly interested in Jones, and the situation is still fluid.

Jones’ arrival in the NFC North could bring added intrigue to the division, with the Vikings looking to strengthen their quarterback depth. The Ravens are also a potential landing spot, especially with their playoff aspirations. Wherever Jones lands, it's clear that he’ll be looking to make an impact as the NFL season heads into its final stretch.