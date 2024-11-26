Report: Daniel Jones Eliminates Team From Consideration

Free agent quarterback Daniel Jones has reportedly ruled out one of the teams interested in signing him. According to Jordan Schultz, sources have indicated that Jones has eliminated the Las Vegas Raiders from his list of potential destinations, despite earlier reports linking him to the team.

Sources: Despite interest from the #Raiders, free agent QB Daniel Jones has eliminated Las Vegas from his consideration (contrary to other reports).



The former #Giants’ QB is weighing substantial interest from multiple playoff teams, and wants to join a postseason contender. pic.twitter.com/vKhrRvJVcY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2024

Jones, formerly of the New York Giants, has reportedly garnered quite a bit of attention from NFL teams since being waived. His next move is under heavy scrutiny, and sources say he is still weighing offers from multiple playoff contenders. The quarterback is reportedly looking to join a team that is a legitimate contender for the postseason, with the Vikings, Ravens, 49ers, and even the Detroit Lions all being mentioned as possible landing spots for Jones.

While the Raiders were once in the conversation, Jones's decision to eliminate them could change the landscape of his potential suitors. As the market for Jones heats up, the Lions and other top-tier teams could be looking to secure the quarterback's services ahead of a potential playoff push.

Stay tuned for updates on Jones’s next destination.