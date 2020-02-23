Report: Darius Slay has told his kids he may not play for Detroit Lions in 2020

Where will Darius Slay play in 2020?

That is the big question surrounding the Detroit Lions and their Pro Bowl cornerback who is hoping to get a big time contract extension with the team for which he has played his entire career.

- Advertisement -

Slay has made it very clear that he would love to play for the Lions until he retires but that he realizes the NFL is a business.

From ESPN:

- Advertisement -

”It’s a business so it should be looked at as a business aspect of it. If it was up to me, I would love to be here my whole career,” Slay said. “But one thing about a lot of stuff that comes, first is my family so I’ll do what’s best for my family, for them first and put my family in great position to never have to want for nothing.

“So that’s my goal, and if that’s being here, I’m here. If it ain’t, then I ain’t.”

Slay told Michael Rothstein of ESPN that he has not really had talks with the Lions about him potentially being traded but he is aware of the reports that have surfaced lately and that he knows it’s a business.

It’s a business so it should be looked at as a business aspect of it. If it was up to me, I would love to be here my whole career,” Slay said. “But one thing about a lot of stuff that comes, first is my family so I’ll do what’s best for my family, for them first and put my family in great position to never have to want for nothing.

“So that’s my goal, and if that’s being here, I’m here. If it ain’t, then I ain’t.”

According to Rothstein, Slay and his wife have told their children that he may not be playing for the Lions in 2020.

Nation, what do you think will ultimately happen with Darius Slay?