Detroit Lions News

Report: Darius Slay has told his kids he may not play for Detroit Lions in 2020

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions News

Report: Darius Slay has told his kids he may not play for Detroit Lions in 2020

Where will Darius Slay play in 2020? That is the big question surrounding the Detroit Lions and their Pro Bowl...
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings scratches could point to multiple trades before deadline

With less than 24 hours remaining until the 2020 NHL trade deadline (3 p.m. Monday), the big question around...
Detroit Lions News

Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders during Ford Field concert [Video]

On Saturday night, legendary country music artist Garth Brooks was in Detroit as he performed in front of 70,000...
Arnold Powell

Where will Darius Slay play in 2020?

That is the big question surrounding the Detroit Lions and their Pro Bowl cornerback who is hoping to get a big time contract extension with the team for which he has played his entire career.

Slay has made it very clear that he would love to play for the Lions until he retires but that he realizes the NFL is a business.

From ESPN:

”It’s a business so it should be looked at as a business aspect of it. If it was up to me, I would love to be here my whole career,” Slay said. “But one thing about a lot of stuff that comes, first is my family so I’ll do what’s best for my family, for them first and put my family in great position to never have to want for nothing.

“So that’s my goal, and if that’s being here, I’m here. If it ain’t, then I ain’t.”

Slay told Michael Rothstein of ESPN that he has not really had talks with the Lions about him potentially being traded but he is aware of the reports that have surfaced lately and that he knows it’s a business.

According to Rothstein, Slay and his wife have told their children that he may not be playing for the Lions in 2020.

Nation, what do you think will ultimately happen with Darius Slay?

 

