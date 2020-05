According to DEC Management, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with DT John Penisini.

Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @Dub_jayy_boy on agreeing to terms and signing his rookie contract with @Lions pic.twitter.com/cDprW4fflU — DEC Management (@davidcanter) May 18, 2020

Penisini, who played his college football at Utah, was selected by the Lions in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.