Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions have already made decision on Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

At the conclusion of the Detroit Lions 2019 regular season, an emotional Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison spoke to reporters about the possibility of him retiring from the NFL.

According to a report that has surfaced, the Lions have already decided to release Harrison and the move will be announced soon.

This report/rumor has been confirmed by Benjamin Allbright, noting that retirement remains a possibility, depending on how Snacks feels and how the market shapes up.

