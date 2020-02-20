Report: Detroit Lions have already made decision on Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

At the conclusion of the Detroit Lions 2019 regular season, an emotional Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison spoke to reporters about the possibility of him retiring from the NFL.
According to a report that has surfaced, the Lions have already decided to release Harrison and the move will be announced soon.
Source: Lions are prepared to release Damon Harrison Sr (Snacks) source indicates they've already decided and will announce move soon. #IB
— IB 🔌 24 (@incarceratedbob) February 20, 2020
This report/rumor has been confirmed by Benjamin Allbright, noting that retirement remains a possibility, depending on how Snacks feels and how the market shapes up.
Can confirm.
Retirement remains a possibility, will see how he feels and how market shapes up. https://t.co/QKEYf2KX1L
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 20, 2020