Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in less than a month, but after Wednesday’s announcement by Commissioner Roger Goodell, many Lions fans are already excited about the 2021 draft.

According to reports, Goodell just announced that the Lions have been awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here is the statement from Goodell, explaining his decision to make this unprecedented decision.

“After months of serious deliberation, I have made the decision to award the Detroit Lions the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, regardless of the final standings this coming season. The Lions have won just a single playoff game since 1957, and without drastic help, such as allowing them to pick first in upcoming drafts, they probably would not win another one until 2057. In addition, since I do not trust Bob Quinn to make the right pick (I have seen him put oyster sauce on his peach pie), the league will make the pick when the time comes. I am confident that the Lions will still find a way to continue losing but at least this will give the great fans of Detroit some hope.”

Nation, who should the NFL select for the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? How about Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence?

Oh

and

there

is

just

one

more

important

thing

….

APRIL FOOLS!!!!!

Previous articleBy the numbers: The 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers

Comments

