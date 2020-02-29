33.1 F
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions have been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

We have not even hit the NFL free agency period yet but the big talk has been about what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

One thought is that the Lions are considering selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Well, according to a report from Benjamin Albright, the Lions have no intention of selecting any quarterback at No. 3 and they have simply been leaking information to attempt to generate interest from other teams.

There has been plenty of talk about the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions possibly selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, sources at the NFL Combine tell PFN Insider Ben Allbright that both the Redskins and Lions see an opportunity to potentially trade down with a QB-needy team (such as the Dolphins or Chargers), multiply their picks, and still get top talent. Neither are interested in drafting a quarterback but are leaking this information to try to generate interest.

Nation, do you believe this report? Do you think the Lions are considering selecting a QB with the No. 3 overall pick?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceBenjamin Albright
ViaPro Football Network
Previous articleRed Wings’ goal differential -72 more than Ottawa Senators, their next opponent
Next article“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek roasts Michigan Wolverines fan

Comments

