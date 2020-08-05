Report: Detroit Lions C Russell Bodine opts out of 2020 season

According to a report from Tim Twentyman, Detroit Lions center Russell Bodine has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season.
Bodine becomes the third Lions player to opt-out of the upcoming season, joining DT John Atkins and WR Geronimo Allison.
Bodine, who is 28, was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five NFL seasons, he has started 74 of 74 games, including 10 of 10 with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.
Lions C Russell Bodine was placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list per the NFL transaction wire
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 5, 2020