Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions have called about Denver Broncos S Will Parks

By Don Drysdale


Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department and according to reports, they have their eye on Denver Broncos S Will Parks.

In fact, John Clark is reporting that a source of his has confirmed the Lions have called on Parks.

Parks, who is 25, was originally selected by the Broncos in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 62 career games (15 starts), he has 149 tackles and 4 interceptions.

