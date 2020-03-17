Report: Detroit Lions have called about Denver Broncos S Will Parks

The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department and according to reports, they have their eye on Denver Broncos S Will Parks.

In fact, John Clark is reporting that a source of his has confirmed the Lions have called on Parks.

Source confirms Eagles and Lions have called and are showing interest in Broncos DB Will Parks from North Philly#Eagles pic.twitter.com/yL5g29EdfV — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 17, 2020

Parks, who is 25, was originally selected by the Broncos in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 62 career games (15 starts), he has 149 tackles and 4 interceptions.