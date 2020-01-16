Report: Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay selected to compete in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

On January 22nd, the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will be held and according to reports, Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay will be one of the eight participants who have already been confirmed.

From WKBN:

The following players have been confirmed to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown:

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver’s Von Miller, New England’s Stephon Gilmore, New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan, and Detroit’s Darius Slay are set to participate in the event.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown competition will include the following competitions.

From NFL:

Thread the Needle presented by Panini: A new challenge that puts defensive backs to the test in a head-to-head competition. DBs will try to stop the opposing team’s quarterback from completing passes through the targets.

Gridiron Gauntlet presented by Castrol EDGE: Five players from each team will participate in a head-to-head relay race designed to showcase strength, speed, and agility. Competitions include a fumble scramble through an inflatable path, among others.

Best Hands presented by Intuit: Two WR-QB duos from each conference will compete in a timed relay race to catch a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets as quickly as possible. Designated targets require a specific style of catch – diving, one-handed, over the shoulder, etc. – which must be executed before the receiver can move on to the next target.

Precision Passing presented by Skittles: Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one captain-appointed non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Old Spice: In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins.