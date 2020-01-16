24.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay selected to compete in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay selected to compete in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

On January 22nd, the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will be held and according to reports, Detroit Lions CB...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Former Michigan players blast Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines’ culture

Though Jim Harbaugh has done a solid job at Michigan since taking over as head coach, he has yet...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has head coach Jeff Blashill’s back

With a 12-32-3 record, it's no surprise why fans of the Detroit Red Wings have been calling for head...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On January 22nd, the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will be held and according to reports, Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay will be one of the eight participants who have already been confirmed.

Embed from Getty Images

From WKBN:

The following players have been confirmed to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown:

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver’s Von Miller, New England’s Stephon Gilmore, New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan, and Detroit’s Darius Slay are set to participate in the event.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown competition will include the following competitions.

From NFL:

Thread the Needle presented by Panini: A new challenge that puts defensive backs to the test in a head-to-head competition. DBs will try to stop the opposing team’s quarterback from completing passes through the targets.

Gridiron Gauntlet presented by Castrol EDGE: Five players from each team will participate in a head-to-head relay race designed to showcase strength, speed, and agility. Competitions include a fumble scramble through an inflatable path, among others.

Best Hands presented by Intuit: Two WR-QB duos from each conference will compete in a timed relay race to catch a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets as quickly as possible. Designated targets require a specific style of catch – diving, one-handed, over the shoulder, etc. – which must be executed before the receiver can move on to the next target.

Precision Passing presented by Skittles: Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one captain-appointed non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Old Spice: In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins.

 

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article2 Former Michigan players blast Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines’ culture

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay selected to compete in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

On January 22nd, the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will be held and according to reports, Detroit Lions CB...
Read more
U of M News

2 Former Michigan players blast Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines’ culture

Arnold Powell - 0
Though Jim Harbaugh has done a solid job at Michigan since taking over as head coach, he has yet to reach a Big Ten...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has head coach Jeff Blashill’s back

Michael Whitaker - 0
With a 12-32-3 record, it's no surprise why fans of the Detroit Red Wings have been calling for head coach Jeff Blashill's job. To...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Atlanta Hawks pull out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Don Drysdale - 0
For the past couple of weeks, the Andre Drummond trade rumors/reports have really heated up. http://gty.im/1156959301 One team who was reportedly interested in trading for the...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh poaches defensive coordinator from SEC

Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has poached a defensive coordinator from SEC country. http://gty.im/1063613478 The Michigan Insider is reporting that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Lion T.J. Lang trolls Eric Ebron on Twitter

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, news broke that an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. following a post-College Football National Championship...
Read more

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. following ‘butt slap’ of a police officer [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. following a "butt slapping" incident...
Read more

NFL’s ‘A Bad Lip Reading’ 2019 includes Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It's that time of year again when "Bad Lip Reading" prepares to release their latest NFL edition. But before the 2020 edition is released, we...
Read more

Detroit Lions release epic ‘Goin’ Nuts with T.J.’ bloopers video

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been watching former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang's 'Goin' Nuts with T.J.' series this season, you have certainly had quite a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.