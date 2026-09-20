Report: Detroit Lions Check In on Former Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Detroit Lions are exploring a potential veteran answer for their battered secondary.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Lions are among the teams that have checked in on free-agent cornerback Kenny Moore II. Garafolo expects the former Indianapolis Colts standout to sign somewhere soon.

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That is not a report of an imminent signing, and it does not mean Detroit will land him. It does, however, show the Lions are at least evaluating help at a position that became a glaring concern during their 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Moore would bring a far different résumé than a typical in-season flier. The 30-year-old spent nine seasons with Indianapolis, played in 132 career games, made 111 starts, and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. His career numbers include 21 interceptions, 68 passes defended, 11.5 sacks, and 649 tackles.

Why Kenny Moore Could Fit Detroit’s Defense

Moore is best known as a slot corner, but his appeal has always gone beyond coverage from the nickel. He has been a willing and productive run defender, a blitzer, and a veteran communicator in the secondary.

That versatility matters for a Lions defense that has struggled with both explosive plays and assignments on the back end. Detroit’s issues against Buffalo were not solved by one player, but the club has an obvious need for another dependable defensive back, especially after Avonte Maddox’s foot injury forced him from the game.

Moore’s 2021 Pro Bowl season illustrated the type of all-around impact he can provide. He recorded four interceptions that year, while the Colts highlighted his playmaking production after the selection.

Interest Is Not a Transaction

Detroit’s interest should be viewed as due diligence for now. Moore has reportedly drawn attention from multiple teams, and the Lions would have to decide whether his experience and skill set justify adding another veteran to an evolving secondary.

Still, this is precisely the kind of move worth monitoring. The Lions have openly acknowledged that the defense needs cleanup after Buffalo, with Dan Campbell pointing to communication and coverage issues.

Moore would not erase those problems by himself. But if Detroit turns its reported interest into a signing, he could give Kelvin Sheppard’s defense an experienced slot option who has seen and produced at the NFL level.