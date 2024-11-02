Rumor: Detroit Lions Choose Not to Pursue Emerging Defensive Talent

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, rumors swirl around potential moves that teams might make to bolster their rosters. Recently, Dianna Russini of The Athletic provided insights into the market for New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, revealing that the Detroit Lions are not among the teams showing interest in acquiring the young standout.

Why It Matters

Ojulari, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia, has garnered attention for his ability to impact games as a pass rusher. Currently, he is in the final year of his four-year, $6.77 million rookie contract, and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. As a result, speculation about his future has ramped up, with teams looking to secure his services ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite Ojulari being mentioned as a potential trade target for the Lions, the latest reports indicate that Detroit has not made any inquiries. Instead, teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons have expressed interest in Ojulari. This lack of engagement from the Lions is noteworthy, particularly given the expectations surrounding their defense this season.

The Bottom Line

The lack of inquiries about Azeez Ojulari from the Detroit Lions indicates a calculated approach as they navigate the trade deadline. While many analysts and fans have speculated about the possibility of acquiring the talented pass rusher, the Lions' front office seems focused on other priorities.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions to see if they adjust their strategy or if they are willing to take a risk on a player like Ojulari (or somebody else) to enhance their playoff aspirations.