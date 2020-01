Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been selected to coach in the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Lions will coach the North team while the Cincinnati Bengals will coach the South.

Included on the North roster is former Michigan QB, Shea Patterson.

Nation, would you like the Lions to consider spending a draft pick on Patterson? Do you think he gets drafted at all?