Report: Detroit Lions Considering Change on Offense for 2025

According to Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are considering a change on the offensive side of the ball.

When it comes to building a successful football team, few things are more important than the offensive line—and the Detroit Lions know that better than anyone. Heading into the 2025 season, the Lions’ front five is facing some shakeups, and it sounds like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are keeping all options on the table.

Glasgow’s Position: Still Undecided

The most obvious question surrounds Graham Glasgow. The veteran lineman—who played both guard spots in 2024—is in the second year of a three-year deal and could be on the move again. While he was solid at right guard in 2023, his performance dipped at left guard last season. So naturally, Campbell and his staff are wondering if it’s time for another flip.

“That’s a thought,” Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. “We’ve talked about that, do you go back to right and is it Mahogany left? Is it somebody we drafted? You’re going to do your best to let these guys compete and see where they’re at. I mean, does Manu, do we try Manu at guard? That’s a thought.

Mahogany Isn’t a Lock Just Yet

Christian Mahogany turned heads during his limited playing time last year, but the sixth-round pick out of Boston College isn’t being handed the job just yet. With only two career starts under his belt, Holmes is still looking for more proof.

“It’s a small sample size of the starts that he played,” Holmes said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “They were promising, they were encouraging. We do feel like he has starter-level ability, but he is still a young player, so we still need to make sure that he has competition.”

Wild Card: Giovanni Manu at Guard?

Now here’s where things get interesting. The Lions could be toying with the idea of sliding Giovanni Manu—last year’s fourth-round developmental tackle—into a guard spot. While Manu took all his practice reps at tackle in 2024, Campbell says they’re not ruling out a move inside.

He went on to acknowledge the gamble that comes with such a shift:

“That would be, you’re going to kind of take a leap of faith and push those reps and see if he can grow from them,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Do you do that or do you keep him outside (at tackle)? Those are just some of the thoughts that I’ve had, we’ve had.”

Bottom Line: Competition is Coming

Whether it’s Glasgow moving back to right, Mahogany taking over full-time, or a new face entering the mix, Detroit’s offensive line is far from finalized. And if there’s one thing this staff has shown over the past few years, it’s that they’re not afraid to make bold moves in the trenches.

As the NFL Draft approaches and roster moves continue, expect more clarity—but for now, it’s clear the Lions are embracing competition across the board.