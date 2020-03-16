Report: Detroit Lions ‘in on’ Damon Harrison’s replacement

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison and then NT Darius Kilgo, the writing was on the wall that they will be signing (or drafting) a replacement.

If you have been following along, I have already said that Houston Texans NT D.J. Reader would be a good replacement for Harrison and according to a report, the Lions are currently “in on” him.

A lot of teams are in on DT DJ Reader, including the #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Lions. My guess…Denver — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, how do you think the Lions will replace Snacks?