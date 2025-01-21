Report: Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Verge of Landing Head-Coaching Gig

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is reportedly on the verge of landing a head-coaching job, with significant momentum building around his candidacy. According to Josina Anderson, there is growing optimism that Glenn's interview with the New York Jets has gone very positively.

Sources suggest that the Jets have all but decided on Glenn for their head coaching position, with only the final details of the contract remaining to be sorted. This marks a significant opportunity for Glenn, who has been instrumental in transforming the Lions' defense into one of the most formidable units in the NFL.

As the Jets move quickly to secure their next head coach, Glenn's impressive track record as a leader and defensive strategist makes him a prime candidate for the job.