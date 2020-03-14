Report: Detroit Lions decide to move on from another defensive tackle

36.1 F
Arnold Powell

The Detroit Lions have already made it official that they are moving on from NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, leaving a hole on their defensive line.

Embed from Getty Images

Now, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions will not be re-signing NT Darius Kilgo, who missed the 2019 campaign with a quadriceps injury.

Nation, who what do you think the Lions should do to replace Damon Harrison?

We have an idea.

Another option for Detroit Lions to replace Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has emerged

