Report: Detroit Lions decide to move on from another defensive tackle

The Detroit Lions have already made it official that they are moving on from NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, leaving a hole on their defensive line.
Now, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions will not be re-signing NT Darius Kilgo, who missed the 2019 campaign with a quadriceps injury.
Veteran NT Darius Kilgo should be medically cleared soon after missing last season with a quadriceps injury, source said. The #Lions aren’t re-signing him, so the onetime #Broncos draft pick will hit the market.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2020
Nation, who what do you think the Lions should do to replace Damon Harrison?
We have an idea.
Another option for Detroit Lions to replace Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has emerged