Report: Detroit Lions decide to move on from another defensive tackle

The Detroit Lions have already made it official that they are moving on from NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison, leaving a hole on their defensive line.

Now, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions will not be re-signing NT Darius Kilgo, who missed the 2019 campaign with a quadriceps injury.

Veteran NT Darius Kilgo should be medically cleared soon after missing last season with a quadriceps injury, source said. The #Lions aren’t re-signing him, so the onetime #Broncos draft pick will hit the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2020

Nation, who what do you think the Lions should do to replace Damon Harrison?

