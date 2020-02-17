Report: Detroit Lions discuss Darius Slay trade with multiple teams

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have spiked with multiple teams about a potential trade for CB Darius Slay.

Schefter noted that any team that traded for Slay would not only have to compensate the Lions but they would also have to give Slay a new deal.

Lions have spoken with multiple teams about a potential trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. Any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal. Other teams believe Slay will be traded this off-season, but Lions adamant on value.

Nation, where do you think Slay ends up?