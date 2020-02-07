Report: Detroit Lions have had discussions about trading the No. 3 pick

When the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around, the Detroit Lions will hold the No. 3 overall pick.

Or will they?

- Advertisement -

There has been plenty of speculation about the Lions potentially trading the No. 3 pick, with multiple teams being named as potential suitors.

Well, according to a report from Benjamin Albright, the Lions have already taken “some calls” from the Miami Dolphins.

- Advertisement -

The Dolphins currently own the No. 5 pick in the first round but they have by far the most draft capital to move up to No. 3 if they feel the need.