Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions ‘expected to make a play’ for RB Dion Lewis

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

We are less than a month away from the start of the opening of the 2020 NFL free agency period and the reports/rumors have been heating up.

According to a recent report from Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Detroit Lions are “expected to make a play” for Tennessee Titans RB Dion Lewis, if he ends up being cut.

From CBS Sports:

If the Titans were to cut Lewis, they’d save an estimated $4 million in 2020, as well as roughly $4.8 million in 2021.

The Detroit LionsMiami Dolphins and New York Giants, meanwhile, are expected to make a play for Lewis in the event he hits the open market, per a league source. All three figure to be in the market for veteran depth at RB.

The 27-year-old Lewis had a busy market before signing with Tennessee in 2018, drawing interest from the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets after scoring a career-high nine touchdowns for the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots the year before. A former Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns backup, he opened his Titans career as an integral part of Tennessee’s offense, totaling more than 900 yards from scrimmage while splitting carries with Henry. In 2019, Lewis was less involved, starting five fewer games than the year before while Henry racked up a career-best 1,540 yards on the ground.

Nation, do you think Lewis would be a good fit in the Lions backfield?

SourceCody Benjamin
ViaCBS Sports
