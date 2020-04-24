Report: Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn nixes trade with Houston Texans at last second

If you stuck it out and watched how the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft played out on Friday night, you probably noticed that Houston Texans GM Bill O’Brien was visibly upset just before making the No. 90 overall pick.

According to a report from John McClain, O’Brien was furious because the Texans had a deal to send the 90th pick to the Detroit Lions but Lions GM Bob Quinn backed out at the last second, forcing O’Brien to make a pick.

Texans had a deal with Detroit for the 90th pick but Lions backed out at last instant and Bill O’Brien was furious. You could tell by his reaction on TV. They selected OLB Jonathan Greenard with their pick. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 25, 2020

Well, we will assume the Lions and Texans will not be making any deals anytime soon!

Note: When asked about this, Bob Quinn denied having any trade in place.