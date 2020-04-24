41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn nixes trade with Houston Texans at last second

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release D’Andre Swift Hype Video

Don Drysdale - 0
Can't sleep because you are so excited about the 2020 Detroit Lions draft so far? Don't worry, we have you covered. Well, actually, the Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions troll one of their latest draft picks (and his brother) with hilarious photo

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 67 overall pick to select DE Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame. That last name should...
Read more

Featured Video

If you stuck it out and watched how the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft played out on Friday night, you probably noticed that Houston Texans GM Bill O’Brien was visibly upset just before making the No. 90 overall pick.

According to a report from John McClain, O’Brien was furious because the Texans had a deal to send the 90th pick to the Detroit Lions but Lions GM Bob Quinn backed out at the last second, forcing O’Brien to make a pick.

Well, we will assume the Lions and Texans will not be making any deals anytime soon!

Note: When asked about this, Bob Quinn denied having any trade in place.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views135

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions trade up, select OG Jonah Jackson with No. 75 pick in 2020 NFL Draft
Next articleDetroit Lions troll one of their latest draft picks (and his brother) with hilarious photo

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.