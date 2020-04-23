41.2 F
Report: Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn did not even have a chance to trade No. 3 pick

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the big question around these parts was about whether or not the Detroit Lions would trade the No. 3 overall pick.

Well, as we now know, the Lions GM Bob Quinn was unable to trade the pick and they ended up selecting CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State No. 3 overall.

Many Lions fans are bashing Quinn for not trading down but according to a report from Adam Schefter, Quinn did not even have an offer on the table.

Nation, knowing Quinn did not have an offer on the table, do you believe he did a good job with the No. 3 pick?

By Don Drysdale
