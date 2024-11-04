Report: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Kicks Tires On Maxx Crosby

The Detroit Lions are making headlines as they continue their pursuit of pass rush help ahead of the NFL trade deadline. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, general manager Brad Holmes has been casting a wide net in search of defensive reinforcements, including reaching out to the Las Vegas Raiders about star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

🚨BREAKING: The #Lions have recently called and spoken to the #Raiders about trading for superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby, The Detroit Free Press 1st reported.



Crosby expressed his frustration today after Las Vegas lost their fifth consecutive game. pic.twitter.com/sPco9b17CU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 3, 2024

As one of the favorites for the Super Bowl in the NFC, the Lions are focused on strengthening their roster, particularly in the wake of injuries that have affected their defensive line. Crosby, known for his exceptional pass-rushing ability and consistent performance, would be a valuable addition to the Lions’ defense.

However, it has been reported that Crosby is not currently available for trade, complicating the Lions' efforts to bolster their defensive front. Despite this setback, Holmes and the Lions' front office remain proactive, exploring all possible avenues to enhance the team’s chances as they look to make a deep playoff run.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Lions are under pressure to make strategic moves that could elevate their competitive standing in the league. Fans will be watching closely to see if Holmes can land the star power needed to push the Lions over the top.