Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Report: Detroit Lions Have Not Given Up on Acquiring Myles Garrett

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have not yet given up on a potential trade involving Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, according to a recent report by Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire. While Garrett requested a trade earlier this offseason, the Lions’ interest in acquiring the All-Pro pass rusher has remained strong.

Detroit Lions’ Aggression at the Trade Deadline

During the 2024 NFL season, the Lions were reportedly the most aggressive team in trying to trade for Garrett, who was considered one of the top defensive players in the league. Although the deal did not materialize last year, the Lions have not backed down in their pursuit.

“Now that Garrett has requested a trade, I talked to sources from both teams who verified that the Lions have contacted the Browns again about Garrett’s availability,” Jeff Risdon writes. “Nothing specific on any potential offers, but the Lions clearly haven’t given up on adding Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.”

It’s Not Going To Happen

Despite reporting that the Lions have not given up on their pursuit of Myles Garrett, Risdon quickly added that it’s not going to happen.

“As for the potential of Detroit getting Garrett this year? Yeah, no,” Risdon noted. “Every Browns voice in Indy, from GM Andrew Berry on down through their entire Cleveland media throng, insists to a person — quite adamantly both on and off the record — that Garrett isn’t going anywhere….at least not before the NFL Draft in April, which makes speculating about this year’s draft compensation as part of any deal completely moot.”

Lions’ Intent to Strengthen Pass Rush

The Lions have a clear goal of improving their defense this offseason, particularly their pass rush. Garrett, who was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, would be a game-changing addition to their already-impressive defense. While the Lions have not disclosed any potential offers or specifics regarding their discussions with the Browns, it’s clear that they remain committed to acquiring one of the most dominant edge rushers in the game.

7 Free Agent EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Should Consider
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
