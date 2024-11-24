Report: Detroit Lions Have ‘Significant Interest’ in Signing Daniel Jones

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are among the teams showing significant interest in former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones, who was waived by the Giants on Saturday, has garnered attention from several playoff-contending teams looking to add depth to their quarterback position.

Schultz reported that the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins are all expected to pursue Jones once he clears waivers. The report suggests that these teams not only see the opportunity to add a quarterback for a playoff push, but also a chance to develop Jones in a system where he can learn and grow.

For the Lions, who are currently having a strong season, the interest in Jones likely stems from wanting to add depth and experience behind starting quarterback Jared Goff. Although Jones has had his struggles in New York, the Lions may see him as a potential asset, particularly if the team needs a backup or if they wish to develop him further under their offensive system.

Jones will clear waivers on Monday. At that time, he will be able to sign with any team.

A decision on where Jones will land could come as early as this week, with multiple teams vying for his services as the NFL season enters its final stretch.