Friday, January 24, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions could be heading abroad in 2020

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will not be released until sometime in April, but it sounds like there is a chance they could be playing one of their road games in London.

Embed from Getty Images

According to a report from The Falcoholic, the Atlanta Falcons are “likely to play an international game in October” and that game “will more than likely be in London” against either the Denver Broncos or Detroit Lions.

The Falcons are signed up for an international game next year, which we’ve known for a little while now. What we don’t know is where and when it’s going to be, but we’re getting a little closer to finding out every week.

Season ticket holder and Falcons superfan @WonderJaye on Twitter was kind enough to share some notes from a season ticker holder call on Thursday night. The team pledged to do better in 2020, unsurprisingly, but they also shared some information about the upcoming international game.

Per the call and WonderJaye, the game will be in the first couple of weeks of October, will more than likely be in London, and the potential opponents on the table are the Broncos and Lions.

The Lions have played two games in London, the first coming in 2014 when they defeated the Falcons 22-21 and the second coming in 2015 when they were blown out 45-10 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

If I had to make a prediction, I would guess the Denver Broncos would get the nod to play the Falcons as the Broncos have only played one international game and that was all the way back in 2010.

Source
Via
