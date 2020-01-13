Report: Detroit Lions hire Cory Undlin as new defensive coordinator

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are hiring Philadelphia Eagles DB coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator.

The Lions are hiring Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator, per league source. Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia both began their NFL careers together as coaching assistants with the Patriots in 2004. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2020

As noted, Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia began their coaching careers together in New England back in 2004.