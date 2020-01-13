29.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions hire Cory Undlin as new defensive coordinator

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are hiring Philadelphia Eagles DB coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator.

As noted, Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia began their coaching careers together in New England back in 2004.

