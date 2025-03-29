Report: Detroit Lions Host Ruben Hyppolite II for Visit

Apparently, the Detroit Lions like what they see in Ruben Hyppolite II.

The Detroit Lions continue their pre-draft scouting, recently bringing in Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II for a visit, according to the player himself during Maryland’s Pro Day.

Hyppolite, a five-year contributor for the Terrapins, had a standout 2024 season, recording 66 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one interception. Throughout his college career, he appeared in 50 games, compiling 236 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Despite not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, Hyppolite’s production and experience have clearly caught the attention of Detroit’s front office. As the Lions look to add depth and physicality to their linebacker room, Hyppolite could be a late-round target or priority undrafted free agent following the draft.