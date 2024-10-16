Report: Detroit Lions Inquire About Haason Reddick

The Detroit Lions are exploring potential options to bolster their pass rush after the devastating loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and it appears they may have their eyes on a highly productive player. On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Lions have inquired about the availability of disgruntled New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick.

“I can think of a highly productive edge rusher who has averaged nearly 13 sacks per season since 2020, a player who hasn't been on the field all season because he's disgruntled with his current team out of the greater New Jersey area,” Fowler said. “Haason Reddick would be an obvious player the Lions can inquire about, and I've been told they have reached out.”

Lions Exploring Their Options

The Lions' inquiry into Reddick comes as no surprise, considering Hutchinson's season-ending injury. Detroit's defense has been among the best in the league so far in 2024, but losing a player of Hutchinson's caliber is a major blow. Reddick, a Pro Bowl pass rusher, could be the answer to filling the void left by Hutchinson.

Since 2020, Reddick has been one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL, averaging over 12.5 sacks per season. Despite his success, Reddick has not played for the Jets this season due to dissatisfaction with his current contract situation. His recent hiring of high-profile agent Drew Rosenhaus could be the key to either mending fences with the Jets or facilitating a trade to another team, such as the Lions.

A Smart Move for Detroit?

According to Fowler, multiple teams believe that the Jets will ultimately need to part ways with Reddick, and the Lions could be in a strong position to make a deal happen. The Lions have been aggressive in building their roster over the last few seasons, and adding Reddick would give them a proven pass-rushing force to complement their already stout defensive unit.

While it remains to be seen if the Lions will be able to secure a deal for Reddick, their inquiry shows that they are exploring all available options as they look to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. With the trade deadline approaching, the Lions will need to make a decision quickly if they want to bring Reddick to Detroit and give their defense the boost it needs.

What’s Next?

For now, the Lions are focused on preparing for their Week 7 showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, but fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see if Haason Reddick will be the next big addition to the team.