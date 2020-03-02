50.9 F
Monday, March 2, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions once again have interest in UFA Chris Harris Jr.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions once again have interest in UFA Chris Harris Jr.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Denver Broncos cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler Chris Harris Jr. is hitting the open market, and the Detroit Lions allegedly once again have their eyes on him.

Embed from Getty Images

Of course, Harris has already been linked to the Lions in the past when it emerged that a potential trade involving Darius Slay fell through last season.

And now, Broncos insider Troy Renck reports the Lions once again have interest in him.

A deal would make sense for both sides, as Harris played three seasons under new Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin with the Broncos.

“First time [being an UFA],” Harris told NFL Network host Rich Eisen in a recent interview. “It’s just figuring out what’s the best fit for me, the best situation for me and what teams really want me. So I’m interested and excited to get that. Me playing in the league nine years, I’ve got coaches all over the NFL that’s coached me, who I’ve worked with. They know what type of person I am, what type of player I am, so things are going to work out very well.”

Should the Lions pull the trigger on officially acquiring him?

