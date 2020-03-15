Report: Detroit Lions interested in bringing back Kyle Van Noy

According to a report from Chad Forbes, the Detroit Lions have some interest in bringing back LB Kyle Van Noy.

Kyle Van Noy drawing interest from Giants, Dolphins, Lions. An option worth considering for team that misses on KVN Titans Kamalei Correa. Both versatile defenders. Heard a team that lands KVN might also pursue rebound candidate & former BYU teammate Ziggy Ansah.. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 16, 2020

Van Noy has said he would be open to a reunion with Lions head coach Matt Patricia and it could be just a matter of days before that happens.

Nation, would you like to see Van Noy back with the Lions?